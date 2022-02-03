Skip to main content

Race to Sign Erling Haaland Cut Down to Two European Super Clubs

The race to sign Borussia Dortmund's in-demand striker Erling Haaland has now been cut down to two clubs, according to a new report by ESPN this week.

Erling Haaland’s next destination remains one of the biggest talking points in football.

It seems as though Manchester City will have to queue up amongst a host of other clubs in Europe that are also willing to pay the player's £64 million release clause, set to activate in the summer of 2022.

However, it would take a brave man to predict where the Norwegian striker’s future lies, considering the uncertainty around the youngster’s current situation and the battle that is expected to commence in the coming summer window.

According to a new report by ESPN correspondent Mark Ogden, the race to sign Erling Haaland is now a direct battle between Premier League champions Manchester City, and La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

With City’s need to find a successor to Sergio Aguero, and the La Liga side aiming to initiate a Galacticos-style rebuild this summer, the race for Erling Haaland is set to be a heated contest.

Read More

A new report by Liberta Digital journalist Sergio Valentin claimed that the Spanish giants will divert their entire attention to Kylian Mbappe, virtually giving Pep Guardiola’s side the upper hand in the race to sign Haaland.

In addition, recent speculation has also suggested that high-profile figures within Los Blancos believe Manchester City have an 80 per cent chance of wrapping up a deal for Haaland.

With the Premier League champions’ demand for a natural number nine, it has also been reported that the club are willing to ‘put more money’ on the table, just to bring the 21-year old through the door.

Despite City flying high with a false nine system this season, it is feasible that the club realises that they must eliminate competition to sign a striker of Erling Haaland’s calibre, who has the minerals to take their dominance to unparalleled heights.

