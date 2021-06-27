Raheem Sterling 'Angry' At Club's Plans, City Agree £88M Deal For Premier League Star - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #17

We present to you the latest set of transfer news surrounding Manchester City Football Club in City Xtra's latest edition of The Daily Transfer Round-Up.

A day in the world of football just wouldn't seem right without a ton of Manchester City transfer news, would it?

With all that is going on behind the scenes amid the ongoing European Championships, there probably won't be a quiet day during the transfer window at all - which is great news!

There's a lot to discuss, so without further ado, let's hop right into it!

Arrivals

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Manchester City are pushing to try and broker a deal for the Tottenham forward, who hasn't been shy in expressing his desire to leave his club this summer.

There have been multiple reports in the past week claiming that the Premier League champions had a £100 million cash-only bid rejected by the London outfit.

It was reported yesterday by Stuart Brennan of Manchester Evening News that the Etihad hierarchy are prepared to walk away from a potential swoop, if Spurs don't lower their valuation or keep their valuations realistic of the England international.

According to Italian journalist and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester City could now pursue Harry Kane's signature only after the striker returns from international duty.

The longer the saga is dragged on, the lesser are Manchester City's chances of sealing a move for the 27-year-old, who is currently tied up at Tottenham till 2024.

Romelu Lukaku - Rumour Rating: 5/10

With Spurs playing hardball amid Manchester City's attempts to sign Kane, the Inter Milan star has emerged as a potential candidate to fill the void left by Sergio Agüero's switch to Barcelona.

According to Simon Mullock of The Daily Mirror, the former Everton and Manchester United forward features 'prominently' on City's wishlist in their hunt for a world-class goalscorer this summer.

A man who's proven his metal in the Premier League, Lukaku has spoken about his close relationship with City favourite Kevin De Bruyne, and their chemistry on the pitch has been on show during Belgium's route to the knock-out stages of the European Championships.

De Bruyne spoke highly of his international teammate and admitted that he is criminally under-rated, owing majorly to the manner is which his exit from Manchester United materialised in the summer of 2019.

After leading Inter to Serie A glory, it would be quite a return to England for Lukaku if he joined City next season and proved his critics wrong once and for all.

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 4/10

A flurry of reports on Friday confirmed that City were nearing a club-record £100 million transfer for Aston Villa skipper Jack Grealish.

It has been claimed that talks between the two clubs have progressed rapidly and that City will make an official offer once the England international returns from the European Championships.

However, it was reported on Sunday by Caught Offside in an exclusive report that City have agreed a deal worth £88 million in principle with Villa, and will complete the signing of the 25-year-old after the Euros.

Grealish contributed seven goals and 12 assists in 27 appearances across all competitions for his boyhood club last season.

He would be a huge addition to a star-studded squad, but his arrival could pave the way for possible exits for either of Raheem Sterling, Bernardo Silva or Riyad Mahrez.

Departures

Raheem Sterling - Rumour Rating: 4/10

The ongoing uncertainty around the winger's future in Manchester has taken a new twist after it was reported that the 26-year-old was open to talks about a fresh contract at the Etihad Stadium despite his frustrations regarding a lack of game-time.

The club's attempts to try and include Sterling as a makeweight in their bid to sign Harry Kane from Tottenham have 'angered' the England international, who is now considering his future at the club.

City will allow Sterling to leave if an offer in the region of £80 million and according to Simon Mullock of The Daily Mirror, the forward is aware that he isn't part of the club's long-term plans and that club officials will try and extract as high a transfer fee for him as possible.

Sterling has often hinted that he isn't happy with his current situation at City, as he struggled to find a starting role for much of the second half of the 2020/21 campaign, much due to the form of Phil Foden.

There are only a few clubs across Europe who can afford to match City's valuation of the ex-Liverpool man and given his wages, it remains to be seen if Sterling can find his way to the exit door.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis - Rumour Rating: N/A

The City academy product will spend the 2021/22 campaign playing for RSC Anderlecht under the guidance of former City skipper Vincent Kompany.

After impressing during his loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, the 19-year-old has joined the Belgian side to gain regular first-team football, which would be a significant step in his development.

The young Englishman was rewarded with a four-year contract in December 2020 after a series of imperious displays for the academy.

It is reported that Vincent Kompany made a special request for the services of Harwood-Bellis and senior club officials at City, including manager Pep Guardiola, agreed on this season-long loan at Anderlecht as the best way moving forward for the talented centre-half.

