Raheem Sterling Considers 2023 Manchester City Exit on Free Transfer

Raheem Sterling is assessing the prospect of running down his current Manchester City deal despite widespread interest ahead of the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Manchester City have secured the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez from Borussia Dortmund and River Plate ahead of the new campaign to bolster their attacking outlets and prepare for possible departures for a few of their current forwards.

After Sergio Aguero and Ferran Torres left for Barcelona in the past 12 months, Gabriel Jesus is appearing closer to joining Arsenal for improved gametime ahead of the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Whilst Riyad Mahrez is yet to commit his long-term future to the Premier League champions, the Algeria international is expected to sign a new deal as he enters the final 12 months of his current contract at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / PA IMAGES The most pressing contract matter of the summer is likely to be that of Raheem Sterling, who expressed a desire to move abroad whilst being out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola amid interest from Barcelona over a potential loan move in January. Sterling, 27, has one year remaining on his contract and despite having held renewal talks with the England international for almost a year now, officials at the Etihad Stadium have so far failed to convince the London-born winger to extend his seven-year stay in Manchester. IMAGO / PA IMAGES Often in and out of the starting XI and left on the bench for crucial league and Champions League ties last term, it is believed the former Liverpool star wants to be assured for a key role in the squad and whether he remains in Pep Guardiola's plans for the coming seasons before signing a new deal. According to a new report by Simon Mullock of The Mirror, Sterling is currently weighing up the prospect of seeing off the remainder of his contract at Manchester City and leaving on a free transfer next summer. IMAGO / Sportimage It has been revealed the Manchester City star - valued at £60 million by the six-time Premier League champions - retains an ambition of playing abroad after spending the entirety of his club career in England amid reported interest from Real Madrid this summer.

However, Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham would all be keen to take the four-time Premier League winner on a free in 12 months' time if Sterling decides against renewing his current City deal.

Talks over a new contract between Sterling and City are expected to continue when the forward returns from international duty, with Sterling looking for reassurances over regular minutes from Pep Guardiola and a rise on his £300,000 weekly wages.

As for Manchester City, the Blues would prefer cashing in on a prised asset this summer to avoid the risk of possibly losing Sterling for nothing when his contract expires, though the final decision the matter rests with the forward and what his immediate plans are ahead of the World Cup.

