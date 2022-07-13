Skip to main content

Raheem Sterling Has Officially Joined Chelsea On A Five-Year Deal

After weeks of speculation and negotiating Chelsea have finally got their man as the England star was unveiled in Los Angeles in a dark blue top in a £47.5 million move.

Sterling becomes the first signing of the Tom Boehly era joining the two-time European Champions on a five-year deal.

At 27-years-old Sterling knew the next contract would be the most important of his senior career and with Pep Guardiola unable to give him reassurances over his game time he has chosen to leave the club to join their Premier League rivals.

During his illustrious spell at The Etihad he played 339 games and scored 119 goals winning the League Cup five times, the FA Cup once and the Premier League four times.

Since he joined in 2015 Sterling has been the second top goal scorer at City with Sergio Aguero the only player to have scored more in that time period.

Manchester City's sporting director Txiki Begiristain said: "He will be forever part of Manchester City and we wish him well in the next chapter of his career and he departs knowing he will always be welcomed at this football club."

Now only time will tell if Pep Guardiola will regret selling one of his most dangerous goal threats to a potential title rival.

