Raheem Sterling Outlines Demands From Pep Guardiola Before Committing Man City Future

Raheem Sterling wants to be assured that he will play an important role in Pep Guardiola's plans at Manchester City before resuming contract renewal talks with the club, according to a new report.

The 26-year-old has struggled to nail down a place in Pep Guardiola's starting XI since the latter stages of the previous campaign, which has put doubts over his future at the club.

Sterling, who currently earns around £300,000-per-week at the Etihad Stadium, was linked with a move away in the summer, but a transfer could not materialise owing to the financial restraints of the COVID-19 pandemic and his poor run of form.

The rising uncertainty surrounding his future at City has seen the England international linked with a move to Barcelona, who are planning to snatch the winger on loan from City during the January transfer window.

According to the latest information of Martin Blackburn of The Sun, Sterling wants to certain that he will remain central to Guardiola's plans at City before putting pen to paper and renewing his current deal, which is set to run out in 2023.

It has been reported that the forward is 'desperate' for more starts for City, who have often used Sterling down the middle in recent weeks - owing largely to the absence of an out-and-out striker in the first-team ranks.

Moreover, it has been mentioned that Sterling recently held an honest conversation with Guardiola - as the ex-Liverpool star vowed to work to his best capacity in a more central role for the Premier League champions.

Owing to their ongoing financial troubles, recent reports have suggested that Barcelona consider a swoop for the England star 'more feasible' than a move for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo.

It has also been reported that Sterling is keen to join Barcelona, and that a transfer failed to materialise this summer owing to City's failure in signing a striker, which could have seen at least one top player head towards the exit door.

City, who signed Jack Grealish from Aston Villa for £100 million in the summer, need to 'make a decision' on Sterling's future in the east side of Manchester, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

However, it is worth noting that City will reject all approaches from clubs to sign their winger in January, and will look to persuade the attacker to renew his existing contract at the Etihad Stadium.

