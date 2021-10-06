Raheem Sterling to FC Barcelona in January Transfer Considered 'More Feasible' in New Report

Fresh reports from Spain this week have now indicated that Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling may leave the club for FC Barcelona in January.

Sterling joined City in 2015 from Liverpool, and has gone on to register over 300 appearances for the club, scoring a total of 115 goals during that time.

However, despite having played an important role throughout the successful reign of Pep Guardiola, a drastic dip in form along with the emergence of Phil Foden has seen Sterling’s influence sharply diminish in the past twelve months.

In the previous summer transfer window, it became apparent that City were open to allowing Raheem Sterling to leave the club as they looked to acquire Tottenham's Harry Kane.

However, the England star remained at the Etihad Stadium, and he has since been linked with a sensational move that would see the winger ply his trade abroad.

READ MORE: Rodri believes City did not get what they deserved in the last week

READ MORE: City in contact with agent of highly-rated Bundesliga midfielder

According to Sport Witness, who have translated and relayed a new report by Spanish outlet AS, the prospect of Raheem Sterling departing the club for Barcelona in January is a genuine possibility.

AS have stated that the Barcelona hierarchy consider a move for Sterling ‘more feasible’ than a similar deal for RB Leipzig's Dani Olmo, as Pep Guardiola no longer relies on the England international, who according to the report, was ‘on the verge’ of leaving City in the summer.

Additionally, Sport Witness relay information that claims Barcelona will ‘make a new attempt’ to sign Sterling in January after being unable to secure the player in the summer, and it is understood that Manchester City are willing to allow their number seven to leave, but only if ‘a good offer’ is tabled.

READ MORE: Barcelona hold 'confidence' over signing of Man City star

READ MORE: Every Man City player called up for international duty revealed

Throughout his time in Manchester, Raheem Sterling has collected a plethora of honours including the Premier League on three occasions.

However, as Sterling is currently experiencing a bit-part role and is far from being regarded as a consistent starter at the club, a departure may be on the horizon.

As London-born forward has experienced a lack of regular minutes across the previous year, a move to one of the biggest clubs in the world may appeal to him, although a departure in January may be dependent on whether the Premier League champions recruit a striker at the same time.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra