Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Raheem Sterling's Proposed Transfer To Chelsea From Manchester City Is 'Done'

Raheem Sterling's transfer to Chelsea may have been completed, according to reports. The England international has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge persistently over the past couple of weeks, and the transfer now looks on the verge of being finalised.  

City are believed to be open to letting the winger leave before his contract expires next summer. Allowing Sterling to leave the club this window means the sky blues will be able to demand a reasonable fee for the England star, instead of him leaving as a free agent next window. 

Ferna x Sterling Leicester Home

Sterling himself is also keen to leave the club this window. The 27-year-old reportedly wants to secure more regular game-time ahead of England's World Cup campaign in November. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The England international may be close to having his wish granted. Speaking on the 'Why Always Us' podcast, The Athletic journalist Sam Lee has said that Sterling's proposed deal to join Chelsea is "done"

Speaking on Sterling, and Gabriel Jesus' proposed transfers away, Lee said: "I was speaking to somebody last week who reckons Jesus and Sterling are both done. We're all very cautious of that word done in the transfer industry because it could mean anything, but it certainly seems to be where that one is heading."

A quick resolution to both transfers would be ideal for City. The club are believed to have agreed a fee with Leeds United for Kalvin Phillips, but they may need the funds from one of their outgoing players in order to complete a deal for the midfielder. 

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Marc Cucurella in action
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Confident Of Signing Marc Cucurella, Brighton Identify Replacement In Nicolas Tagliafico

By Dylan Mcbennett14 minutes ago
Cucurella 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Potentially Handed Setback In Their Pursuit Of Spanish Defender Marc Cucurella

By Jake Mahon2 hours ago
Mahrez vs Utd Home
News

Report: 'Optimism'- Manchester City Winger Riyad Mahrez Likely To Extend Contract

By Jake Mahon3 hours ago
Matheus Nunes for Sporting Lisbon
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Still Interested In Sporting Lisbon Midfielder Matheus Nunes

By Dylan Mcbennett5 hours ago
Fernandinho vs AVL away
Transfer Rumours

Report: Former Manchester City Captain Fernandinho Will Join Athletico Paranaense

By Elliot Thompson16 hours ago
Foden vs Club Brugge Home
News

SEO Ferran Soriano Praises The Manchester City Youth Academy; 'There will be some stars there'

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
Vincent Kompany
News

Former Manchester City Captain Vincent Kompany Admits He Is Yet To See His Statue

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
Gabriel Jesus to depart Manchester City
Transfer Rumours

Report: Fabrizio Romano Gives Gabriel Jesus To Arsenal The Official Here We Go

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago