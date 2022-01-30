Raheem Sterling's Man City Career 'Firmly on Ice' With the Club 'Reluctantly' Listening to Offers in the Summer

Raheem Sterling's Manchester City career is 'firmly on ice', with the club 'reluctantly' listening to offers in the summer.

After enduring a turbulent time on the pitch last season, Raheem Sterling’s future at the Etihad looked up in the air for the first time since his arrival at the club in 2015.

With the Englishmen's playing time significantly reduced due to his underwhelming throughout the previous campaign, it was reported that Sterling would be open to the possibility of a loan switch abroad to Barcelona.

While his encouraging recent displays have quietened the murmurs about his future at the club, The Athletic’s Sam Lee has reported that Sterling's contract remains a ‘wait and see’ situation- with his deal set to expire in 2023.

As per a report by the Daily Star, Manchester City will ‘reluctantly’ listen to offers for Raheem Sterling in the summer, if his contract situation continues to stall.

It has further been reported that as things stand, talks over the England international extending his stay at the Etihad are said to be ‘firmly on ice’.

It is essential to understand that while the club are understood to not have ‘abandoned’ their hopes over Sterling’s contract extension, the ‘fear’ remains that the longer it takes to come to a mutual agreement, the closer the 27-year old will edge to a probable exit.

The report states that even though the three-time Premier League winner is in brilliant form, he remains ‘concerned’ over a regular berth in Pep Guardiola’s starting XI.

With discussions over a new contract starting as far back as September 2020, the uncertainty around the former Liverpool man’s future continues.

Raheem Sterling has been a central part of Pep Guardiola’s dominance at Manchester City and as he enters his peak years, the news of a contract extension could prove to be a decision that bears fruit for years to come.

