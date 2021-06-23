Raheem Sterling's Stance on Possible Tottenham Move Amid Harry Kane Swap Deal Suggestions

According to sources at ESPN, Raheem Sterling is uninterested in being used as part of a deal that would bring Harry Kane to the Etihad Stadium.

It's been reported that the City hierarchy have approached Tottenham Hotspur owner Daniel Levy with an offer of up to £100 million for Harry Kane, which could include the option of players heading in the other direction.

Other disenfranchised players such as Gabriel Jesus and Aymeric Laporte have also been mooted to be used as part of a potential Kane transfer.

In his post-season interview, CEO Khaldoon Al Mubarak said that they would go big in the transfer market to replace club legend Sergio Agüero, now he has left and joined up with FC Barcelona.

Raheem Sterling has fallen out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola, and is supposedly unhappy with his playing time last season, despite starting in the Champions League final defeat to Chelsea.

Before last season, the 26 year-old winger increased his goal return every season under the tutelage of the Catalonian coach. Perhaps one reason for the England star's drop-off in form was due to a change in tactics, with Guardiola utilising a false-nine for much of the last campaign.

It's not known whether Sterling's lack of enthusiasm for this rumoured deal is due to his desire to stay at City, not to move to Tottenham Hotspur, or that he feels he would command his own high transfer fee if he was to leave the Etihad.

Currently, Raheem has two years left on his current deal with City, and there have also been reports that the club are eager to sign him up to a new long-term contract after the Euro 2020 tournament is said and done.

