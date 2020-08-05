City Xtra
Rangers join the chase for 600 goal Man City youngster - RB Leipzig and Man United also interested

Jack Walker

Reports from the Daily Mail suggest that Scottish giants Rangers have joined the chase for highly-rated Man City and England youth forward Charlie McNeil. 

The 16-year-old’s eye-watering goalscoring record has attracted major interest from some of Europe's major players, after the young star announced at the beginning of June that he would be leaving Manchester City via Instagram, in a post that read: 

“Massive thank you to @ManCity for everything over the past 6 years. It’s been such a pleasure to play with some amazing players and made some amazing friends too. Thanks to all the staff and players for helping me develop as a player and also as a person. I wish everyone the very best, thank you”

It is believed that McNeil amassed an astounding 600+ goals for the club, with his talents highly publicised on the popular youth scouting page ‘Rising Ballers’.

It was previously reported that RB Leipzig had won the race for the young star - beating Juventus to his signature - after the England youth international began to feel “increasingly undervalued” at City. McNeil seemed destined to follow in the footsteps of Noah Ohio, who left the City Football Academy for Leipzig in 2019.

However, the latest reports from the Daily Mail suggest that the race for McNeil’s services is still very much ongoing, with the teenager also in discussion with cross-city rivals Manchester United over his future. 

