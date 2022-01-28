Rangers Manager Hoping Pep Guardiola Relationship Can Aid James McAtee Loan Move Chances

Scottish Premier League giants Rangers are reportedly interested in a loan swoop for Manchester City's highly-rated youngster James McAtee, as per new information.

A glimpse of James McAtee on the pitch would give one an insight into just how high his ceiling is.

It was reported by the Athletic’s Sam Lee that during Pep Guardiola’s visit to the club before he put pen to paper in 2016, he was instantly impressed by the silky midfielder and went on to ask, “Who’s that?”

Despite the City youth graduate being relatively untested at the highest level, it has been claimed that a host of Premier League clubs including Brighton, Aston Villa and Leicester have shown an interest in his signature - an indication into how highly-rated the 19-year old is.

As per a new report by TEAMtalk, Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst is ‘hoping’ that his relationship with Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola can prove to be a factor behind sanctioning a loan spell for James McAtee to Glasgow.

Further details suggest that the Etihad hierarchy have assessed a number of clubs for a potential loan switch for the player dubbed the ‘Salford Silva’, trying to determine the ‘best option’ to fast-track the youngster’s development.

This news comes after a recent report by the Times claimed that City would only ‘consider’ offers for James McAtee if the club in question played a ‘similar style’ of football to Pep Guardiola’s side.

With the in-demand attacking midfielder already making his Premier League debut off the bench against Everton this season, it’s clear to see how highly he is rated within the club’s ranks.

While a move to 1st placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership certainly reads well on paper, it all depends on whether that fits Manchester City’s vision on how to get the best out of James McAtee’s potential.

