RB Leipzig 'firmly committed' to signing Man City defender - only the 'details' missing from the deal

RB Leipzig have now 'firmly committed' to signing Manchester City left-back Angeliño following his loan spell this season. All that's missing now are the 'details' surrounding his asking price, according to SPORTBild as relayed by Sport Witness.

In January, Angeliño made the switch to Germany for the remainder of the season, after just six months back in Manchester. Recent reports have suggested that Leipzig can't afford the asking price set out by City in the Spaniards loan deal - but now things seem to have changed.

Leipzig have reportedly 'firmly committed' to signing the full-back, and are now down to the finer 'details' of the asking price. Previously, City had slapped a £15 million price tag on him, but Leipzig are hoping that comes down when they negotiate.

Upon returning to the club in the summer, Angelino has failed to make his mark in the side. And it seems City will look to find a new left-back in the summer market.

-----

Follow us on Twitter for live updates: @City_Xtra