RB Leipzig keen on keeping Man City loanee in the summer transfer window

Shruti Sadbhav

RB Leipzig are keen on keeping both Angeliño and Patrik Schick; the two players brought to the club on loan in January. However, the COVID-19 pandemic could force the Bundesliga outfit to choose between the two as they cannot afford to keep both players, according to SportBILD.

Both Angeliño and Schick joined the German side on loan from Manchester City and AS Roma respectively; and have grown to become important members of Julian Nagelsmann’s squad.

rb-leipzig-v-tottenham-hotspur-uefa-champions-league-round-of-16-second-leg (1)
(Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images)

It's important to note that Nagelsmann has been very vocal of his admiration for the City loanee. Angeliño was quick to adapt to the style of his new boss, and has performed well for RB Leipzig since his move to the side. He was instrumental in knocking out Tottenham Hotspur from the Champions League when the two teams met in the round of 16. 

Despite the fact that the German side has grown fond of Angeliño, and acknowledges him as an important part of their squad, it's still possible that he returns to Etihad at the end of the season. In a recent interview, the 23-year-old Spaniard was quoted saying: “I went to Manchester when I was 16, and I got the thorn in my head from not settling down. But I’m still a Citizen and I don’t give up getting a place there.”

fbl-eur-c1-leipzig-tottenham

It will be a tough choice for RB Leipzig, with both Angeliño and Schick managing to impress the officials. Hence, it will be intriguing to see which player will be asked to return to the club once the transfer window opens. 

-----

