RB Leipzig want to sign Man City full-back on a permanent deal - £25 million fee mentioned

RB Leipzig are keen on signing Angeliño on a permanent deal from Manchester City, but the defender's future could depend on COVID-19 and the effect it will have on football's finances, according to a report by Goal.

The Spaniard joined Leipzig on loan in January in a deal that has the option to make this move permanent for €30m (£25m). However, according to Goal, Leipzig are hoping to open negotiations with a view of signing Angeliño for half the cost of the original agreement.

Angelino has played in five Bundesliga matches so far and has also played a crucial role in Leipzig's progression the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League. It is believed that the Spanish defender has impressed first-team coaches with how quickly he has settled into the squad and has adapted to Julian Naglesmann's tactics.

Following his team's 1-1 draw with Freiburg behind closed doors, Angeliño teased the idea of a permanent move along with praising his manager during a post-match interview with Eurosport.

'I mean... for me as a player the biggest thing for me is a coach that gives me confidence, so I'll leave it there. Since the first day Julian has given me a lot, I'm very grateful to him, the staff and mostly the club.

They gave me this chance in January and I wanted to go somewhere and play and enjoy football again and thanks to this club I did it so I'm very grateful. I want to play, hopefully I'll be stable soon. I'm very happy at the moment and I try to enjoy my full time, we will see.'

Since first signing for City in 2012, Angeliño has spent most of his time away from the Etihad Stadium with loan spells at New York City, Girona, Real Mallorca and NAC Breda.

Despite receiving praise from manager Pep Guardiola, Angeliño has failed to live up to expectations in a City side which has already conceded more goals than in the previous two campaigns.

