Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid Monitoring Man City Full-Back Over Potential Transfer

Manchester City's impressive right-back Pedro Porro, currently on-loan at Sporting Lisbon, is on the shortlist of two European giants, according to new information.

Porro is making headlines with excellent displays for Portuguese giants Sporting.

After his heroics in the derby against league rivals Benfica, the Spaniard’s name was linked with two major European heavy-hitters.

According to a report by Spanish outlet AS, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Pedro Porro’s rapid development at Sporting has caught the eye of both Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

While the interest of Los Blancos has been reported in both Portugal and Spain for some time now, the interest from their Madrid rivals Atletico is seemingly fresh and provides the young defender with further area for thought.

However, a report from Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, as covered by Sport Witness during their same round-up, has stated that Sporting expect to make Pedro Porro’s loan permanent at the end of the 2021/22 season.

Sporting will however have to muster up an €8.5 million fee to Manchester City to make the deal permanent - a fee that was established at the beginning of Porro's loan deal as an buying clause in his contract.

The report does not include any details about a possible return for Pedro Porro to Manchester City, and Sporting expect to get their financial struggles in order and pay the estimated fee to the Premier League champions at the end of the season.

While Porro’s potential is sky-high and his time on loan in Portugal has been impressive, Pep Guardiola’s men continue to have two world class players in the same position - Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo.

With Cancelo playing on the opposite flank this season, buying a traditional left-back will be higher on Manchester City’s summer transfer plans and it is believed in several quarters that such plans are already underway.

During his loan spells from City at Real Valladolid and Sporting, Pedro Porro’s brilliant performances have even earned him his first cap for Luis Enrique's Spanish national team.

