Real Madrid Appear to Concede Defeat to Manchester City in Erling Haaland Pursuit
A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.
While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to secure the arrival of the former Red Bull Salzburg star.
While Manchester City are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium 'imminently' following reports from Germany this week.
Spanish journalist and European football expert Guillem Balague reported this week that Manchester City, Real Madrid and Barcelona have all presented offers to Erling Haaland and are awaiting for the forward's decision to be made in the 10 days to follow.
According to the latest information of Jorge Picon writing for Goal, there is a growing sense of pessimism amongst the Real Madrid board over the La Liga giants' chances of closing a deal for Haaland.
It has been revealed that several figures in the Real Madrid boardroom believe that Manchester City are closing in on the signing of the Borussia Dortmund forward and have made the better financial offer to secure the Norwegian's signature ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.
Haaland's desire to play the role of a protagonist has been deemed as a key reason for City being in pole position to secure the arrival of the striker, who would have to play alongside Karim Benzema and Kylian Mbappe up top at the Santiago Bernabeu should the latter sign for Real Madrid from PSG this summer.
It was reported recently by a highly reputable source close to the 13-time Champions League winners that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.
Read More
While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.
It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.
Follow City Xtra on social media: Twitter | Instagram | Facebook | YouTube