Real Madrid Appear to Concede Defeat to Manchester City in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Several Real Madrid officials believe Manchester City are leading the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer, according to a new report.

A flurry of reports from several sources based in England and Germany over the past week have deemed Manchester City to be the frontrunners in the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund when the 21-year-old's release clause worth £63 million gets activated this summer.

While Barcelona and Real Madrid have both been credited with an interest in the Norway international, it has been reported recently that City have a deal reaching £100 million in place to secure the arrival of the former Red Bull Salzburg star.

While Manchester City are cautious about their chances of completing the signing of the young forward, Haaland is expected to complete a sensational switch to the Etihad Stadium 'imminently' following reports from Germany this week.

It was reported recently by a highly reputable source close to the 13-time Champions League winners that Real Madrid have made 'no movement' in advancing their approach for Haaland yet - with a potential operation for the young attacker deemed as 'highly complex'.

While there are figures within Haaland's camp who are favouring a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona, the young forward - whose father played for City - has strong ties to the club he supported as a kid, which could see him heading to the Etihad Stadium this summer.

It is also worth noting that although super agent Mino Raiola will play a key role in lining up a deal for Haaland, the striker and his father, Alf-Inge, are driving his next move and are likely to have the final say in where the former Red Bull Salzburg man plays next season.



