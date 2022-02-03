Real Madrid Believe Manchester City Have '80 Per Cent Chance' of Signing Erling Haaland This Summer

People within Real Madrid reportedly hold a damning belief about the next destination for in-demand Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland, according to new information from the Spanish capital.

The case concerning Erling Haaland and his next club this summer is likely to run on for the next couple of months, as potential suitors and the player's team of representatives sound out clubs' plans for the Norwegian superstar.

The 21 year-old Leeds born forward is likely to be the most sought-after player in Europe across the course of the coming months, largely owing to his release clause at Borussia Dortmund which is set to become active at the end of the season.

At the very forefront of the queue for Haaland are La Liga giants Real Madrid, and reigning Premier League champions Manchester City - whose need for a striker has been well-documented since Sergio Aguero's exit last summer.

In what many supporters of the Etihad club will deem as a strong boost to their hopes of signing Erling Haaland this summer, Sergio Valentín of Madrid-based Libertad Digital has provided a rather damning statement on the player's future.

Sergio Valentín reports that according to 'people of high responsibility' at Real Madrid, Manchester City have an 80 per cent chance of securing the signature of Haaland during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The Borussia Dortmund man is known to be at the very top of Manchester City's striker shortlist for the coming window, and it is expected that the club will do everything in their power to sign the player.

Last summer, it was Tottenham's Harry Kane that was identified as the Etihad club's number one priority. However, painful and prolonged negotiations with the London club will likely mean that any chance of signing the England international have gone.

