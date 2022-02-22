Real Madrid 'Carefully Designing' Plan to Land Bernardo Silva - La Liga Giants 'Interested' in Manchester City Midfielder

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva is being targeted by Real Madrid for a potential summer move, according to a new report, which states that the La Liga side are 'carefully designing' a plan to convince the Portuguese to move to Spain.

Bernardo Silva has been rumoured to be keen on a move away from the Etihad Stadium for the past two summers, with the 27-year-old understood to have pursued a move to Spain since 2020.

Silva, who joined Manchester City from AS Monaco for £43 million, has elevated his status as one of the best players in Pep Guardiola's squad after having starred for the Premier League champions in their domestic success over the years.

However, there has remained a sense of uncertainty surrounding Silva's future at the Etihad Stadium as despite his current deal running till 2025, recent reports have suggested that the Portugal international is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona ahead of the summer transfer window.

According to a report by Italian outlet Calciomercato, whose information has been translated and relayed by Madrid Zone, Real Madrid are 'carefully designing' a plan to convince the Bernardo Silva to head to the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer.

The Spanish club are 'interested' in signing Silva, who has registered 10 goals and three assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Pep Guardiola's side since the start of the campaign.

It was suggested earlier this week that the playmaker is 'dreaming' of sealing a sensational switch to Real Madrid should he decide to take up a new challenge at the end of the season and seal an exit from the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has publicly expressed his desire of keeping his star player amongst his ranks in England, with the Premier League champions reportedly confident of agreeing a contract extension for Silva after what has been a sensational campaign so far for the midfielder.

