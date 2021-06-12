Real Madrid Competing For Nuno Mendes, Joao Cancelo Linked With Move Away - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #4

City Xtra are back with our fourth edition of the daily transfer round-up, where we'll be collating everything in the world of Manchester City transfer rumours from the past 24 hours.

Today reminded us that football is just a game, and the horrific incident involving Denmark's Christian Eriksen shows people worrying over signing a striker to replace Sergio Agüero is literally the least important thing in life.

Wishing him and his family the healthiest of recoveries.

But there has been some activity regarding Manchester City today - a rising star has chose the Etihad Stadium, a Portuguese duo are considering their respective futures and a deal for Nuno Mendes may have to wait a little while longer...

Incomings

Nuno Mendes - Rumour Rating: 5/10

A new but expected report Simon Mullock of the Daily Mirror today, which is why it gets a mid-rating.

Manchester City reportedly opened talks with Sporting's Nuno Mendes in May, but any deal will now be put on hold until after the 2020 European Championships - where the left-back is expected to have a star role for Portugal.

The 18 year-old has a £60.1 million buy-out clause, which hasn't been triggered by Manchester City as yet.

The risk of leaving a deal so late is the ability of Real Madrid to swoop in at a late stage.

Mullock adds the Portuguese trio of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva has convinced him about life in the Premier League, however the success of those conversations will only be known in time.

Tom Galvez - Rumour Rating: 8/10

Manchester City are making moves this summer for some youth players too.

Watford's 16 year-old left-back Tom Galvez has reportedly decided to join Manchester City, after turning down the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

A high rating for this one, with Rising Ballers usually being very reliable when it comes to youth players across the country, so I'm sure more details will arise with this one as time goes on.

Outgoings

Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo - Rumour Rating: 7/10

Everything Bernardo Silva seems to be coming through Duncan Castles at the moment and there's a further update on his situation today - and it includes Joao Cancelo.

What's clear is Bernardo Silva wants to leave Manchester City.

Castles says the Portuguese international has two offers in La Liga: One from Atletico Madrid, and a second from Barcelona.

The latter are also pursuing right-back Joao Cancelo, and are proposing ‘FFP swap’ deals with options including Sergi Roberto and Ousmane Dembele.

The stories around Bernardo Silva are certainly accelerating, but now Joao Cancelo has been added to the long list of Manchester City players linked with a move away.

