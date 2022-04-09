Real Madrid Deal Manchester City Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit

Real Madrid are to ramp up their efforts to sign Erling Haaland this summer after missing out on Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappe, according to an emerging report.

After a flurry of reports earlier last month, Manchester City's pursuit of Erling Haaland has been put on the back burner whilst the footballing season comes to a climax.

Pep Guardiola's side are still on course for a historic treble and can take a massive step toward back-to-back Premier League titles when they face second-placed Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.

The Blues also hold a 1-0 first-leg lead over Atletico Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, with the second-leg at the Wanda Metropolitano to come next Wednesday.

All of this success - including last year's league and cup double - has been achieved without a striker, using Guardiola's false nine system - but that has not stopped the club from tracking some of their key targets.

IMAGO / Laci Perenyi Namely, Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland, who has a £63 million release clause that becomes active this summer. IMAGO / Thomas Frey City and Spanish giants Real Madrid have always been seen as the frontrunners for the Norway international, with the Blues slight favourites due to their connection with Alfie Haaland - Erling's father - and the lure of working under Guardiola.

IMAGO / Mika Volkmann However, according to Simon Mullock at the Daily Mirror, Real Madrid have dealt City a massive blow by revamping their interest in the 21-year-old.



The 12-time Champions League winners were expected to make Paris Saint Germain's Kylian Mbappe their marquee summer signing, with the French superstar's contract expiring at the end of the current campaign.

However, the Mirror says he is now expected to perform a U-turn and sign a new mega-money deal with the Parisians - turning Madrid's attention to capturing Haaland.

The La Liga outfit have told the clinical forward's camp that he can spearhead a rebuild at the Santiago Bernabeu, and it has previously been reported that the player would prefer a move to Spain over England.

Whether this new information makes Madrid favourites to capture Haaland's signature remains to be seen, but it would certainly be a major blow to City's chances of landing their star man.

