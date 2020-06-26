Real Madrid defender 'likes' the option of a move to Man City - Bayern Munich and Inter Milan also interested

Real Madrid full-back Achraf Hakimi has an offer on the table from Manchester City that he 'likes', but Pep Guardiola's side face competition from Bayern Munich and Inter Milan, claims journalist Edu Aguirre as relayed via Sport Witness.

Hakimi (21), has spent the past two seasons on loan at Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund, but the Morocco international is uninterested in returning to Real Madrid according to Aguirre.

(Photo by Guido KIRCHNER / POOL / AFP)

A permanent move to Dortmund does not appear to be an option, with Hakimi instead the recipient of a trio of tempting offers from football giants City, Bayern Munich and Inter.

While Hakimi is said to 'like' the option of a move to the Premier League, he is hesitant about the prospect of City's two-year ban from the UEFA Champions League. The verdict of the club's appeal is set to be delivered in early to mid July.

Hakimi has won the admiration of sides throughout Europe for his versatility, operating predominantly as a right-back but also capable of playing further forward or even on the left-hand side. He has notably netted four goals in his eight CL appearances this season.

