Real Madrid Hold Manchester City Belief in Erling Haaland Race - Five Offers on the Table

Real Madrid believe Manchester City are the leading contenders to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland this summer, according to a report from Spain, though the La Liga giants have not given up in their pursuit of the Norwegian striker.

Manchester City have been touted to be behind Real Madrid in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer over the course of the past few months, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

Haaland has admitted to being under pressure from his current employers to make his mind up on his future in Germany past the summer, with a series of elite European sides set to line up in the battle for the Norway international's signature should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund.

It has been stated previously that Manchester City want to improve their ties with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola as they try and plot a move for the striker, who could take up a new challenge after having emerged as one of the finest finishers in the world since joining Borussia Dortmund in 2020.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will reportedly need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

According to Spanish journalist Pacojo, writing for SER Deportivos, Manchester City are currently leading the race to sign Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund in the summer.

It has been mentioned that should Dortmund be eliminated from the Europa League at the hands of Rangers on Thursday evening, an important meeting will be conducted between Haaland and Mino Raiola to assess the forward's future in Germany past the ongoing campaign.

Haaland reportedly has five offers on the table at present - from Manchester City, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain - with the Premier League champions understood to be the present favourites to sign the Leeds-born attacker at the end of the season.

Interestingly, Borussia Dortmund's contract renewal offer is not being considered by Erling Haaland, who could very well be heading to the Etihad Stadium in the summer for a key reason.

Real Madrid's desire to land Kylian Mbappe from Paris Saint-Germain in the summer means that it will be financially difficult for the La Liga outfit to secure the arrival of Haaland in the same transfer window.

However, despite reportedly believing that Manchester City are holding the aces in Haaland's chase at present, Real Madrid maintain hopes of convincing Haaland to stay put at Dortmund for another season and head to the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023, where he could line up alongside Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr. in attack.

