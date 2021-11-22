Real Madrid 'Leading the Race' for Man City Defender - Rival Suitor 'Struggling to Afford' Permanent Move

Real Madrid are reportedly leading the race for Manchester City defender Pedro Porro, with his current loan club Sporting 'struggling to afford' a permanent move.

22 year-old Pedro Porro is certainly enjoying life in Portugal.

The right-back joined the Portuguese giants on a two-year loan deal from Manchester City in the summer of 2020 and has since gone on to make 52 appearances, scoring six goals and providing four assists.

Manchester City originally paid around £10 million for Porro in 2019, and there were some hopes that the youngster could develop into a first-team player under Pep Guardiola.

However, as time has progressed, it seems more and more unlikely that this will ever be the case.

It has been widely reported that Sporting have a clause in Pedro Porro's existing loan deal to trigger a permanent move, and the Lions were expected to use that option - however, it seems as though they have hit a stumbling block.

According to Portuguese newspaper O Jogo, as translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Sporting are 'struggling with money' and cannot afford to buy Pedro Porro from Manchester City, as it stands.

A decision continues to be delayed on the full-back, however the club's upcoming Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund could prove decisive.

It is explained that if Sporting were to win that game and progress to the knock-out stages of the competition, then they would earn €9.6 million in prize money - a significant amount that can go towards securing Porro on a permanent basis.

On the other hand, if Sporting were to lose and subsequently become unable afford to trigger the option to buy in the right-back's loan contract, he will not be short of suitors.

The 22-year-old’s performances have been raising his value and drawing interest from some top European clubs, with Real Madrid 'leading the race' - O Jogo report.

