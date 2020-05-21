City Xtra
Top Stories
News
Match Coverage
Transfer Rumours

Real Madrid make enquiries for Man City striker - Premier League club do not want to sell

Freddie Pye

Real Madrid and Inter have both made enquiries for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, however the Premier League side do not want to sell the Argentine this summer, according to Italian journalist Nico Schira.

In recent days, the Argentine has been the subject of numerous reports linking him with a move away from the Etihad Stadium - funnily enough, coinciding with the date for Manchester City's appeal date against their two-year European ban.

On Thursday evening, Italian journalist Nico Schira claimed that although there have been links between Napoli and Sergio Aguero, no talks have taken place for the transfer of the 31-year-old. However, both Real Madrid and Inter have asked for 'information' from the agent of the striker in the last few days. That being said, Manchester City insist that their number one choice in the striking department will not be sold this summer.

GettyImages-1200357870

Undoubtedly, these reports linking the Argentine international with a move away from the club will pick up in their frequency given the fact that he is heading into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The expectation is that he will return to Independiente next summer, in the event that an extension is not agreed upon with the Premier League club.

-----

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

Comments

Transfer Rumours

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

British tabloid newspaper admits error in Man City reporting - still maintains error in 'corrected' headline

The Daily Express have released a statement on Thursday, admitting an error in their reporting during Vincent Kompany's testimonial in September 2019.

Freddie Pye

by

steffo bamford

Man City players and staff set to return to training

Manchester City's first team players and staff are returning to training on Friday 22nd of May.

Nathan Allen

If Leipzig want Angelino they should pay up - A Week in the City

With footballing normality comes the utter abnormality of the media storm which forever surrounds the game. So let’s don our protective 3M facemasks (other facemask suppliers are available… I think) and get stuck into a Week in the City!

Joe Butterfield

Man City star's shirt number decided as Bayern Munich move edges ever closer

Leroy Sané is set to sign a five year deal at German giants Bayern Munich - and his shirt number has even now be decided.

Matt Astbury

Revealed: First look at the final design for Man City 2020/21 third kit

FootyHeadlines have released details of the third kit for Manchester City's 2020/21 season.

harryasiddall

Inter Milan considering a move for Man City striker if star man leaves the club

If Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez leaves the club this summer, they are considering a move for Sergio Agüero.

Nathan Allen

Man City to return to group training this week - phase one of testing provides all clear

Manchester City are set to return to full group training on Friday morning, after the club and players were given the green light following mass testing at the CFA on Monday morning.

Freddie Pye

Man City prepare new contract for midfielder ahead of possible return of 2019/20 season

David Silva is ready to extend his contract with City to conclude the 2019/20 season, reports Nico Schira.

markgough96

Man City keeping tabs on England defender - Liverpool and Leeds United also interested

Manchester City are interested in Fulham's young defender Cody Drameh, but Liverpool and Leeds are also known admirers report Mirror Football.

markgough96

Man City joined by Man United and Liverpool in 'battle' to sign Premier League star

Manchester City are targeting Wolves winger Adama Traore, but face competition from United and Liverpool, say Le10Sport.

markgough96