Real Madrid make enquiries for Man City striker - Premier League club do not want to sell

Real Madrid and Inter have both made enquiries for Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, however the Premier League side do not want to sell the Argentine this summer, according to Italian journalist Nico Schira.

In recent days, the Argentine has been the subject of numerous reports linking him with a move away from the Etihad Stadium - funnily enough, coinciding with the date for Manchester City's appeal date against their two-year European ban.

On Thursday evening, Italian journalist Nico Schira claimed that although there have been links between Napoli and Sergio Aguero, no talks have taken place for the transfer of the 31-year-old. However, both Real Madrid and Inter have asked for 'information' from the agent of the striker in the last few days. That being said, Manchester City insist that their number one choice in the striking department will not be sold this summer.

Undoubtedly, these reports linking the Argentine international with a move away from the club will pick up in their frequency given the fact that he is heading into the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium. The expectation is that he will return to Independiente next summer, in the event that an extension is not agreed upon with the Premier League club.

