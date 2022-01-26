Real Madrid Opt Against Signing New Manchester City Recruit - Player's Agent Made Contact La Liga Side

Real Madrid ultimately opted against the signing of new Manchester City recruit Julian Alvarez, over concerns that the Argentine's arrival may impact their chances at two other pursuits in the summer, according to a new report from Spain.

Julian Alvarez’s potential arrival at the Etihad Stadium could prove to be a massive coup for Manchester City, as the Premier League champions' search for a solution in the striker position continues.

The Argentine forward, often compared to the recently retired Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero, has been one of the most sought-after young forwards in football in recent months.

While some may assume that Manchester City were the only club out of the European elite that were interested in the Argentine’s signature, this couldn’t be further away from the truth, as a new report as highlighted this week.

According to the information of Real Madrid outlet Defensa Central, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez is claimed to have ‘ruled out’ the signing of Julian Alvarez from River Plate, due to concerns over his arrival affecting their chances at Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the upcoming summer.

While the Argentine international is stated to have been open to a move to La Liga, the report states that the young attacker was unwilling to keep waiting for Los Blancos to make up their minds about his transfer.

Further details suggest that the River Plate man was ‘in contact’ with the Premier League champions for ‘months’ over a possible switch.

In addition, Julian Alvarez's agent Fernando Hidalgo is said to have called Real Madrid a few days ago, to inform them that his client had an ‘advanced pre-agreement’ with Manchester City - ending their hopes of signing the forward

As a result, both Julian Alvarez and Real Madrid have ultimately gone their separate ways, as a switch to Manchester City looks set to be announced before Friday of this week.

The real winners in the entire situation could end up being Manchester City, as Julian Alvarez has the potential to evolve into one of the best strikers in the world one day, should Etihad officials play their cards right in regards to Alvarez's development path.

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra