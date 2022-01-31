Real Madrid Receive Major Blow in Erling Haaland Pursuit Amid Manchester City Interest - Ligue 1 Star Deemed Crucial Factor

Real Madrid's interest in signing PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer could hinder their chances of landing Erling Haaland from Borussia Dortmund, according to a report from Germany.

Manchester City have been touted to be behind Real Madrid in the chase for Erling Haaland this summer over the course of the past few months, with the 21-year-old tipped to leave Borussia Dortmund when his £64 million release clause gets activated at the end of the campaign.

Haaland has admitted to being under pressure from his current employers to make his mind up on his future in Germany past the summer, with a series of elite European sides set to line up in the battle for the Norway international's signature should he decide to leave Borussia Dortmund.

It was reported recently that whilst Manchester City have financial plans in place to bid for Haaland in the summer, the Leeds-born striker and his family would prefer a move to Spain - which could place Real Madrid in pole position to add the former Red Bull Salzburg man to their ranks.

However, according to a report by German tabloid newspaper BILD, whose information has been translated and relayed by Madrid Xtra, Real Madrid's interest in PSG forward Kylian Mbappe is likely to impact their financial acumen in securing a move for Haaland.

It has been stated that the expected arrival of Mbappe from France on 'mega wages' makes a potential deal for Haaland 'more complicated', though there remains hope that the latter could opt to stay at Dortmund till 2023 and move to Spain at the end of next season.

It was reported previously that Borussia Dortmund scheduled meetings with Haaland's agent Mino Raiola and father Alf-Inge Haaland to discuss the attacker's future in Germany in early January.

While Dortmund are ready to present Haaland with a contract extension worth around €20 million-per-year, the Bundesliga side will reportedly need Haaland to make a decision on his future at the club by the end of February to have ample time to search for an ideal replacement in the summer.

