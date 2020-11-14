Real Madrid scouts set to 'closely follow' Man City defender - could rival Barcelona with a bid

It has seemed all but certain that Eric Garcia would be set for a return to FC Barcelona in the near future, be that in January or as a free agent in the summer.

However, a new exclusive claim from Real Madrid news page Bernabeu Digital asserts that Zinedine Zidane's side could rival Barcelona to sign the Manchester City defender.

They allege that Real Madrid's scouts will 'closely follow' Garcia during the international break. The youngster has established himself in the Spanish national team since the end of last season.

(Alex Burstow/Getty Images)

This could be good news for Manchester City, as they could exploit the interest from the two rivals to secure an improved sum for Garcia in January, as opposed to seeing the Spaniard leave for nothing at the end of the season, or even for the previously reported £4 million fee mentioned by Spanish press.

Ultimately, it would be hard to see Garcia rejecting a move back to Barcelona - his boyhood club - in favour of a move to Real Madrid.

Stranger things have happened in football, though, and if Madrid can maybe offer a better contract and a guarantee of first-team minutes, then perhaps Garcia could be swayed...

