Real Madrid Stance on Bernardo Silva Transfer Revealed Following Claims of Summer Move

Following a flurry reports from Italy in recent days, reliable information from a source covering Real Madrid has revealed their stance on supposed interest in Bernardo Silva.

The future of Bernardo Silva at Manchester City was thrown into doubt last summer, when it was believed in various quarters that due to personal reasons, the Portugal international was seeking a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

However, largely due to the restricted finances in the transfer market, the former AS Monaco man remained at the club, and has since seen his performances rise to a level that some would argue have not been seen during his Etihad career.

While Bernardo Silva is undoubtedly happier with his current situation at Manchester City, stories concerning his future - specifically from Italy in recent days - have not stopped, with La Liga giants Real Madrid linked to a summer move.

Now though, the Real Madrid magazine MadridistaReal has confirmed on social media that there is no interest from the La Liga club in Manchester City's Bernardo Silva - with the focus instead on other targets.

The magazine quotes three names, initially advanced by journalist José Félix Díaz, that Real Madrid are in fact showing an interest in: AS Monaco's Aurélien Tchouaméni, Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz, and Ajax's Ryan Gravenberch.

For Manchester City, their focus will be more on securing the long-term services of Bernardo Silva, possibly offering improved terms on his existing contract which is set to expire in the summer of 2025.

On the subject of Bernardo Silva and contract talks with Etihad officials, the latest information from the ever-reliable transfer insider Fabrizio Romano is that 'early talks' between the relevant parties are now underway.

