Real Madrid Stance on Erling Haaland Revealed Amid Kylian Mbappe Links - Manchester City Described as 'Frontrunners'

Real Madrid still remain interested in signing Borussia Dortmund star, Erling Haaland, but Manchester City have been described as the 'frontrunners'.

Manchester City and Pep Guardiola's long and drawn-out pursuit of signing a clinical number nine seems to be slowly edging towards its conclusion.

It has been clear for a long time now that Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland is their prime candidate to replace the club's all-time leading goal scorer Sergio Aguero - who departed the Etihad Stadium last June.

The 21-year-old has emerged as one of the most prolific forwards in Europe over the past couple of seasons. Since his move from RB Salzburg in January 2020, Haaland has scored 80 goals in 82 appearances.

Them ridiculous statistics - alongside his relatively cheap €75 million release clause - have attracted some of Europe's elite, but City and Spanish giants Real Madrid are the main interested parties.

IMAGO / AgenciaLOF Carlo Ancelotti's side are currently flying high at the top of La Liga and have a Champions League quarter-final date with Chelsea to look forward to next week. IMAGO / Gonzales Photo However, one potential incoming may hamper their attempts to rival the Etihad club for the signing of Haaland.

It is well documented that Madrid are interested in Paris Saint-Germain superstar, Kylian Mbappe and it looks like he will be walking away from the Parisian's for free in the summer.



That, of course, means Madrid will not have to shell out on a transfer fee, but the player is likely to command high wages and a signing-on bonus.

ESPN say that completing Mbappe's transfer is Madrid's 'priority', but they do maintain an interest in signing Haaland and AS Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni - who would provide competition with Casemiro.

They are waiting to hear Haaland's final decision on his next move before rushing any other deal, but ESPN say the Spanish giants are 'pessimistic' - with City as the 'frontrunners'.

Previous reports have also suggested the potential of working with Pep Guardiola in England is a big lure for the Norwegian striker.

