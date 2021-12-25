Real Madrid Star Listed Alongside Harry Kane and Erling Haaland in Shock Possible Forward Target for Man City

A new, and rather strange name has been listed alongside the usual Manchester City forward targets ahead of next summer, in a new report this week.

Until a player is donning the Sky Blue of Manchester City, whenever that time may be, the transfer rumour mill surrounding the next big name to lead the line for Pep Guardiola's side will certainly not be slowing.

In recent months, a whole host of names have been linked with the leading role in the Premier League champions' side, from Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund, through to less flashy names such as Alexandre Lacazette of Arsenal.

However, we've perhaps seen the strangest name of the lot linked with a move to Manchester City for a number of reasons, including their current position for their most recent employers.

That new name has emerged through the information of Dean Jones of Eurosport, who firstly highlights the fact that Manchester City are not expected to sign a 'direct replacement' for Ferran Torres - who is set to join Barcelona - in the coming weeks.

Eurosport continue by stating that Etihad officials are 'looking into how they reinvent the front line', with Tottenham's Harry Kane once again on a shortlist of candidates, alongside Borussia Dortmund's in-demand frontman Erling Haaland.

However, in addition to the aforementioned names, Dean Jones writes that Real Madrid's on-loan full-back and winger Alvaro Odriozola (26) is among the names 'in contention' for when Manchester City pursue a new name.

This claim is so wide of the mark that you even begin to wonder whether there has been a confusion of names in this situation, with Odriozola known for being a right-sided full-back more than an attacking players.

The 26 year-old is currently playing under his second loan spell in consecutive seasons, firstly playing at Bayern Munich before representing Serie A giants Fiorentina during the ongoing campaign.

We'll see how this one develops, but the most likely scenario is that it doesn't at all, and that this is one big mistake...

