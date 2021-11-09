Skip to main content
    • November 9, 2021
    Real Madrid Star's Agent Provides Update Amid Links to Man City and Liverpool

    The agent of Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has provided an update on the player's future, following claims in the media that Manchester City and Liverpool are interested in the German.
    Kroos (31), has been at Real Madrid since arriving in 2014 from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich for a fee believed to be around €30 million. 

    The Germany international is widely regarded as one of Europe's best midfielders, and has constantly been linked with transfers to other top clubs, with Manchester City often linked to the star.

    Fellow Premier League side Liverpool have also been credited with an interest in Kroos ahead of the January transfer window.

    However, the player's agent Volker Struth, has downplayed the possibility of an exit. 

    Speaking on the podcast of SPORT1 journalist Florian Plettenberg, Struth stated: "I think that Toni [Kroos] will end his career at Real Madrid. He has not told me in any phone call that he would like to leave". 

    Struth added: "[Kroos] and his family are very happy in Madrid".

    Kroos has two years remaining on his contract at Madrid, and his agent's comments suggest that a move before then is not likely.

    Nevertheless, the comments are pretty ordinary for an agent to say, and while they indicate Toni Kroos is not actively seeking a new club, it does not seem improbable that a transfer could happen.

    Current Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola did manage Kroos during his time at Bayern Munich, and the player later revealed that the Catalan manager had sought to convince him to extend his contract prior to his transfer to Real Madrid.

    When Manchester City defeated Real Madrid in last season's Champions League quarter-finals, Pep Guardiola was spotted deep in conversation with Toni Kroos, who had been a substitute for the match.

    That sparked rumours of a possible reunion, and those rumours have resurfaced once again - but Struth's comments should see the end of them, at least for now.

