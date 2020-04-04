Real Madrid will 'not consider any kind of offer' from Man City for star centre-back

Real Madrid will not ‘consider listening to any kind of offer’ from Manchester City for Raphaël Varane this summer, according to Defensacentral as relayed by Sport Witness.

The defender, who has won four Champions League trophies with Real Madrid, is reportedly so valuable to Zinedine Zidane, that he has absolutely no interest in hearing any offers for the Frenchman.

Zidane sees Varane as ‘invaluable’ and regardless of the extent to which City attempt to pry him away from Madrid, he is not for sale.



Guardiola see's Varane as an ideal signing, able to potentially fill the many defensive gaps that have opened up in his back line this season.

With John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi underperforming for their manager, a world-class name like Varane would have been exactly what the Catalan wanted.

