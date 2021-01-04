NewsMatch CoverageTransfer RumoursFeatures/Opinions
Reason why Barcelona are aggressively approaching Eric Garcia transfer plan

Barcelona presidential candidate Victor Font has admitted that losing Eric Garcia to Manchester City in the past was a mistake, and confirms club's interest in the player.
Eric Garcia's return to Barcelona from Manchester City now appears to be a done deal, and the Spanish giants are exploring the possibility of bringing the player to Camp Nou in January - as opposed to settling for a free transfer in the summer. 

During a recent conversation with BarcaUniversal, club president candidate Victor Font has stated that it is essential for the La Liga side to prevent their youngsters from leaving the club.

Font stated that Eric Garcia's departure to City back in 2016 showed his lack of faith in Barcelona - something that they need to avoid at all costs in the future. 

"The lack of a project with the right vision has created these problems. Players like Eric Garcia, now the club wants him to come back, which is great news, but he should have been retained."

"He left just because he did not believe in the future of opportunities within Barça. Pep Guardiola came and sold him the idea of a bright future at Manchester City, he believed him, and that’s what we need."

Reports suggest that Manchester City made it difficult for Barcelona to sign Garcia back in October, as the English side wanted approximately £20 million. However, the Premier League side's current stance on the deal is unknown, and both clubs could reach a transfer agreement in January. 

Any 'signs of collaboration' would allow Manchester City to sell the player in the current transfer window. If not, Garcia will stay in Manchester until the end of his contract that expires at the end of the ongoing season. Following that, Garica can move to his boyhood club for free. 

