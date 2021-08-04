Record-Breaking Deal Less Than 24 Hours From Completion, La Liga Giants Consider Mega-Bid For Star Midfielder - The Daily Man City Transfer Round-Up - #48

Manchester City's summer transfer plans are beginning to take shape, and the football world has spun itself into a frenzy with the latest developments on Wednesday.

As the club begin to close in on one of their biggest transfer targets in recent history, City Xtra are here to provide with all of the latest updates.

From Aston Villa's captain Jack Grealish to Tottenham's star striker Harry Kane, as well as the very latest concerning outgoings at the Etihad Stadium, let's get into the last 24 hours of Manchester City transfer news...

Arrivals

Jack Grealish - Rumour Rating: 9/10

It appears it is finally happening: Super Jack Grealish is on his way to Manchester City.

A deal that has been weeks, possibly even months, in the making is set to come to an end at some stage in the next 24 hours.

Early on Wednesday morning, the Daily Mail reported that the Aston Villa star’s move to the Etihad Stadium would be completed within the same day - with a reported fee of £100 million named as the final transfer fee.

Jack Grealish is said to be in Manchester to complete his medical and put pen to paper on a deal with the Etihad club, after arriving directly from Aston Villa's training base in London on Wednesday evening.

Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports has revealed that the official announcement from all parties could come as early as Thursday, while the iPaperSport revealed that the remaining formalities of the transfer could be completed in time for Jack Grealish to make his Manchester City debut in the Community Shield on Saturday afternoon.

No matter what the final figure will be, it is a seismic deal for English football, as the reigning Premier League champions snatch the signature of one of the league’s hottest young talents.

As more information emerged throughout the day, it was revealed by Ashley Preece of Birmingham Live that upon Grealish's return to Villa training earlier this month, the player held talks with sporting director Johan Lange, CEO Christian Purslow and chairman Nassef Sawiris. It was within those discussions where the player spoke about taking the next step in his career.

My rumour rating of '9', is solely because I am cynical, and in this hectic transfer news era, I will not give a 10/10 until I see the player signing the contract, and posing with his new shirt.

Harry Kane - Rumour Rating: 6/10

With the news of Jack Grealish’s Manchester City transfer saga coming to an end, the attention will likely be shifted to the club's pursuit of Tottenham forward Harry Kane.

It is no secret that chairman Daniel Levy has set a staggering valuation of £150 million for the striker - far more than Manchester City have ever paid for a player before.

However, things could possibly be set to change, as Harry Kane has not shown up to the club’s training sessions at the Enfield Training Centre in North London.

This potential move to force his way out of the club may not be a total surprise however, as some of Harry Kane’s England teammates are said to have expected this move, should the forward was unhappy with his treatment by the Spurs hierarchy.

In the latest news, Harry Kane is said to be ‘determined’ to join Jack Grealish at Manchester City, as per reports from The Times’ Paul Hirst.

And while Tottenham are reportedly set to fine Kane for his absence from training, the Daily Telegraph’s Matt Law has revealed that the 28 year-old has ignored the threat of being fined, by spending another day in Florida.

His delay in returning to the UK will effectively rule him out of facing Manchester City in the first game of the new Premier League season.

This saga looks like it could drag on for far longer than many had hoped for. However, my rumour rating of '6' is actually quite positive. With Harry Kane’s new ‘tactic’ to drive his price down and force Tottenham into selling him has opened up the door for Manchester City slightly wider.

Departures

Bernardo Silva - Rumour Rating: 7/10

The story of Bernardo Silva is a tricky one.

Earlier this summer, some reports had revealed that the Manchester City midfielder was looking for a change of scenery - four seasons in the gloomy weather of the North-West, and the culture of Manchester appears to have been enough for the Portuguese international.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, translated and relayed by Sport Witness, Atlético Madrid are 'willing' to make a bid for Bernardo Silva during the weeks that remain of the ongoing summer transfer window.

The Manchester City midfielder is said to have ‘set his sights’ on playing in La Liga and is ‘very attracted’ to Spanish football.

To compound the idea of Bernardo Silva’s departure, as Manchester City close in on Jack Grealish and Harry Kane, more money will likely need to be raised through player sales. Another £50 million of potential incoming money for Silva would be a boost to the club’s transfer plans.

My rumour rating of '7' feels sufficient as the club will look to raise more money, and Bernardo Silva appears eager to go. The little maestro has been a world class servant to the club, and any possible departure will likely be completed on very good terms.

Morgan Rogers - Rumour Rating: 6/10

Our final story concerns one of the more promising academy talents to be developed at the City Football Academy, and that is Morgan Rogers.

The teenager, who spent the best part of last season on-loan at high-flying EFL club Lincoln City, is now on the search for the next step in his young career and that could either involve a permanent move away or another loan deal.

According to the latest information from the Athletic, Championship outfit Nottingham Forest are showing a ‘big interest’ in 19 year-old Rogers, and would consider both a loan or permanent move.

In terms of the possibility of a permanent deal, the Athletic claim that it could require a fee in excess of £9 million to persuade officials at Manchester City to do business, but Nottingham Forest could still 'test the water' with a 'heavily structured' deal.

Our rumour rating reaches a '6' as it is clear that Manchester City coaches and officials feel the player is ready for spells in the senior game, as opposed to maintaining some level of progress in the academy set-up for the forthcoming campaign.

