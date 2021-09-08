Reliable Man City Source Confirms Club's Interest in £68M Defender

The first reliable source from England has confirmed reports from Italy earlier this week, that claimed Manchester City were interested in AC Milan's Theo Hernandez.

Manchester City are expected to be on the look out for a new left-sided full-back in the upcoming two transfer windows, given the recent suspension and ongoing legal case surrounding Benjamin Mendy.

However, options have been limited since the last transfer window, after one player of interest - now PSG's Nuno Mendes - completed the switch from Portugal to Ligue 1 at the very end of the allocated transfer period.

Nevertheless, one reliable report from England has confirmed Manchester City's interest in AC Milan's £68 million left-back Theo Hernandez - corroborating itself with a claim from Italy earlier in the week.

According to the information of Martin Blackburn at the Sun, a journalist who is regarded by the wider Manchester City community to be one of the more reliable sources, Pep Guardiola’s side are 'keeping tabs' on AC Milan left-back Theo Hernandez.

It is claimed that the reigning Premier League champions want a new left-back with Benjamin Mendy currently suspended by the club amid an ongoing legal investigation.

Hernandez however, is rated at a staggering £68 million by his club, but this doesn't appear to have put off Manchester City officials, with Martin Blackburn writing that the France international is being 'closely monitored'.

Manchester City placed down a pretty clear stance over the course of the summer transfer window in regards to the left-back position, with it being stated on multiple occasions that they were satisfied with their current options.

Pep Guardiola is expected to have Oleksandr Zinchenko as his number one choice at left-back for the course of the season, while the likes of Joao Cancelo, Nathan Ake, and Aymeric Laporte can all feature - in the event of Benjamin Mendy's suspension remaining in place for the duration of the campaign.

