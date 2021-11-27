Reliable Man City Sources Provide Insight Into Ferran Torres Situation Following Barcelona Links From Spain

Reliable sources around Manchester City have confirmed initial reports from Spain claiming that Ferran Torres is interested in a move to FC Barcelona.

Throughout the course of Friday evening, various reports were emerging from Spain concerning the future of Ferran Torres and a potential move to the Camp Nou, following an interest from Barcelona officials.

News first broke from mainstream Spanish media via Fernando Polo of Mundo Deportivo, who reported that Torres had informed Manchester City of his desire to leave for Barcelona, with Pep Guardiola agreeing to a move on the proviso that the Etihad club found an economic agreement.

While there had been some doubts over the legitimacy of the initial claims, reliable sources around Manchester City on Friday night had confirmed suggestions that the player would be interested in a move to the Camp Nou.

Following an evening of talk surrounding Manchester City's talented Spanish forward, here is everything you need to know in regards to what reliable sources around the club are saying.

Sam Lee, The Athletic

According to Manchester City's correspondent for the Athletic, Ferran Torres is 'keen' on a move to Barcelona due to the January transfer window.

Lee quotes sources close to Torres, who stress that the Spain international is 'far from desperate' to exit the Etihad, but is keen to secure a 'regular starting role' and has been 'seduced' by the idea of leading the line at Barcelona.

Contrary to earlier reports from Spain, who had suggested that Torres had already informed Pep Guardiola directly of his desire, the Athletic state that the player has not had a direct conversation with the City boss, but the club are 'aware of the intentions'.

Unsurprisingly, as has been the case with Raheem Sterling, Manchester City would be unwilling to sanction a loan move, and understandably would look to make a profit on their initial investment of €23 million plus variables to Valencia in 2020.

The Athletic close their report by highlighting that the thought of joining Xavi’s new project at Barcelona is regarded as 'too good to turn down' by Ferran Torres - who expects Manchester City to move for a big-name striker next summer at the latest, which would subsequently reduce his chances of a regular starting role.

Jack Gaughan, Daily Mail

Elsewhere within the circle of the more reputable and reliable Manchester City sources, the Mail have confirmed that Barcelona are indeed 'pursuing' the signing of Ferran Torres.

Offering more specifics on finances that City officials could seek from their Barcelona counterparts, Jack Gaughan reports that the Premier League champions would be expect 'around double' the £21 million they paid Valencia last year.

As for the view from the part of the Manchester City forward, it is reported that Ferran Torres is 'interested in exploring a move' after 'limited' starts prior to his foot injury sustained while on international duty with Spain earlier this season.

