Report: AC Milan Show Interest In Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with various clubs across Europe since the end of the campaign with the Italians being the most recent team to be involved.

The Brazilian is open to leaving the club and has a lot of choices due to the sheer amount of sides wanting his services.

Jesus celebrating with De Bruyne IMAGO / Sportimage

AC Milan stormed to the Serie A title last season with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Olivier Giroud spearheading their attack.

However, the Swede was carrying a serious knee injury so therefore he will be out of action for a prolonged period of time now.

Also, Giroud at the age of 35 is not getting any younger so some reinforcements will be needed especially considering the impact of Champions League football.

Origi against Manchester City IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

AC Milan are also expected to announce the signing of Divock Origi in the coming days so it looks like they want Gabriel Jesus to partner with him upfront according to reports from 90min.com.

Jesus has reportedly told Manchester City that he will make the decision on his future in the coming weeks.

Therefore this saga looks set to be over sooner rather than later however negotiations may go on for a while with so many of Europe's top clubs willing to make an offer.

