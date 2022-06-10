Skip to main content

Report: AC Milan Show Interest In Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus has been linked with various clubs across Europe since the end of the campaign with the Italians being the most recent team to be involved.

The Brazilian is open to leaving the club and has a lot of choices due to the sheer amount of sides wanting his services.

Jesus celebrating with De Bruyne

Jesus celebrating with De Bruyne

AC Milan stormed to the Serie A title last season with the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimović and Olivier Giroud spearheading their attack.

However, the Swede was carrying a serious knee injury so therefore he will be out of action for a prolonged period of time now.

Also, Giroud at the age of 35 is not getting any younger so some reinforcements will be needed especially considering the impact of Champions League football.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Origi

Origi against Manchester City

AC Milan are also expected to announce the signing of Divock Origi in the coming days so it looks like they want Gabriel Jesus to partner with him upfront according to reports from 90min.com.

Jesus has reportedly told Manchester City that he will make the decision on his future in the coming weeks.

Therefore this saga looks set to be over sooner rather than later however negotiations may go on for a while with so many of Europe's top clubs willing to make an offer.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Gundogan vs Villa Home 1
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Ilkay Gundogan considering Future Move

By Alex Caddick1 hour ago
Manchester City s Raheem Sterling (left) and Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri battle for the ball during the Premier League match at the Etihad Stadium
Transfer Rumours

Report: Wolverhampton Wanderers Rayan Ait-Nouri Could be an Option for Pep Guardiola

By Matt Skinner2 hours ago
Lauren Hemp
News

Lauren Hemp Named The PFA Woman's Young Player Of The Year

By Elliot Thompson17 hours ago
De Bruyne
News

Three Manchester City Players Make The PFA Team Of The Season

By Elliot Thompson18 hours ago
foden
News

Manchester City's Phil Foden Wins PFA Young Player of the Year

By Alex Caddick18 hours ago
Sterling goal vs EVE.jfif
Transfer Rumours

Report: Chelsea set to Join Race for Raheem Sterling

By Alex Caddick20 hours ago
Ko Itakura
Transfer Rumours

Report: Hoffenheim Are Interested In Signing Manchester City Centre back

By Elliot Thompson20 hours ago
Laia Aleixandri
News

Manchester City Women Sign Laia Aleixandri From Atletico Madrid

By Elliot Thompson21 hours ago