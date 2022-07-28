Report: Alex Grimaldo May Hand In Transfer Request To Force Manchester City Move

Manchester City have identified the left-back position as an area to strengthen this summer especially after letting go stand-in full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who joined Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola identified Marc Cucurella as his main target to help the depth in the left-back position which is currently occupied by Joao Cancelo who is naturally a right-back hence why it is an area which City want to strengthen however it would appear that their attention has turned to Benfica's Alex Grimaldo.

Grimaldo against Liverpool in the Champions League last season IMAGO / Focus Images

Brighton valued Cucurella at £50 million and have been very strong on their stance for the Spanish international after only signing him last summer.

The Premier League Champions did not agree with that price and submitted an offer which was worth £30 million, that bid was unsurprisingly rejected.

So due to that transfer saga not progressing City have made Alex Grimaldo their target according to The Daily Star.

According to the report City are growing increasingly confident in landing the former Barcelona youth man in a deal worth £17 million.

Arsenal been leading the race for the under 21 Spanish international but he favours a move to City and is expected to put in a transfer request to force the move.

Grimaldo was at Barcelona's academy whilst Guardiola was the senior teams manager but he never managed to make an appearance for the Catalan giants and left in 2016 to join Benfica whom he has scored 19 goals for in 249 appearances.

