Skip to main content

Report: Alex Grimaldo May Hand In Transfer Request To Force Manchester City Move

Manchester City have identified the left-back position as an area to strengthen this summer especially after letting go stand-in full-back Oleksandr Zinchenko who joined Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Pep Guardiola identified Marc Cucurella as his main target to help the depth in the left-back position which is currently occupied by Joao Cancelo who is naturally a right-back hence why it is an area which City want to strengthen however it would appear that their attention has turned to Benfica's Alex Grimaldo.

Alex Grimaldo

Grimaldo against Liverpool in the Champions League last season

Brighton valued Cucurella at £50 million and have been very strong on their stance for the Spanish international after only signing him last summer.

The Premier League Champions did not agree with that price and submitted an offer which was worth £30 million, that bid was unsurprisingly rejected. 

So due to that transfer saga not progressing City have made Alex Grimaldo their target according to The Daily Star.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

According to the report City are growing increasingly confident in landing the former Barcelona youth man in a deal worth £17 million.

Arsenal been leading the race for the under 21 Spanish international but he favours a move to City and is expected to put in a transfer request to force the move.

Grimaldo was at Barcelona's academy whilst Guardiola was the senior teams manager but he never managed to make an appearance for the Catalan giants and left in 2016 to join Benfica whom he has scored 19 goals for in 249 appearances.

                                 Read More Manchester City Coverage

Manchester City

Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Transfer Rumours

Report: Barcelona More Interested In Manchester City's Bernardo Silva Than Real Madrid

By Dylan Mcbennett42 minutes ago
James McAtee and Pep Guardiola
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Have Given The Green Light For James McAtee To Go On Loan

By Elliot Thompson47 minutes ago
Pep PL title
Features/Opinions

Pep Guardiola Believes Kevin De Bruyne Is The World's Best Midfielder

By Dylan Mcbennett1 hour ago
Pep vs Burnley Away
News

Pep Guardiola Says Manchester City's Style Won't Change To Accommodate New Signings

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Pep laughing cover
Features/Opinions

Pep Guardiola Speaks About His Love For Manchester City in 'Unscripted' Interview

By Matt Skinner1 hour ago
Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp
News

Jurgen Klopp Claims Manchester City And Liverpool Won't Be At Best In Upcoming Clash

By Jake Mahon1 hour ago
Diogo Jota and Alisson
Match Coverage

Diogo Jota And Alisson To Miss Community Shield Game Against Manchester City

By Dylan Mcbennett3 hours ago
Alex Grimaldo
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Target Alex Grimaldo Valued At €5-7million By Benfica

By Dylan Mcbennett4 hours ago