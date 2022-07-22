Skip to main content

Report: Aro Muric Joins Burnley From Manchester City For £2.5million

Aro Muric has joined Burnley from Manchester City in a £2.5million deal which includes add-ons and a buy-back clause for Manchester City. The keeper who has played for Manchester City since 2015 will join Burnley and work under former captain and team-mate Vincent Kompany.

Muric made four appearances for Manchester City's first-team, and leaves the club having won an FA Cup and a League Cup for the club.

Muric

Aro Muric has joined Burnley on a permanent deal.

According to Mike Minay, Aro Muric has left Manchester City to join Burnley for £2.5million. Manchester City have inserted a buy-back in the contract of the player, which shows how highly they do rate the player. City done similar with Romeo Lavia's contract at Southampton.

Muric is just another example of the clear out Manchester City are doing at the club. Gavin Bazunu, Romeo Lavia, Darko Gyabi and CJ Egan Riley have all left the club on permanent deals. 

Manchester City have made approximately £43million from the sales of these players, which could pay for the whole of Marc Cucurella's transfer fee if Brighton lower their asking price.

City also inserted a buy-back clause into Gavin Bazunu's contract, which may point towards it being a tactic in why City are allowing the players to leave the club permanently.

If they end up reaching their full potential, City can exercise the buy-back clause and bring the players back to the club.

Muric will join team-mates Taylor Harwood-Bellis and CJ Egan Riley at Turf Moor this season, and Liam Delap may be another that could join them in the coming weeks.

Will Aro Muric be a success at Burnley?

