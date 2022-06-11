Report: Arsenal and Manchester City Continue Talks For Gabriel Jesus

Negotiations between Arsenal and Manchester City are set to go ahead in the coming days over the transfer of Gabriel Jesus.

The Brazilian is top of Arsenal's transfer priorities, with Mikel Arteta keen to make him one of Arsenal's marquee signings.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Calciomercato Journalist Rudy Galetti, negotiations between Arsenal and Manchester City are set to go ahead. Talks are said to be concrete, but the clubs are still apart on the valuation for the striker.

Gabriel Jesus has been the subject of major interest since it became apparent he would be leaving the Blues. Chelsea have made their interest known, as well as Champions League winners Real Madrid.

Fabrizio Romano reported that the ex-Palmeiras player would be staying in the Premier League this summer after leaving Manchester City.

Tottenham Hotspur were another club that made their interest known, but with news breaking today that the London club were in advanced talks with fellow countryman Richarlison, that interest seems to have cooled.

Gabriel Jesus is valued at £40-42million by Manchester City. This would make him the seventh most expensive player in Arsenal history.

