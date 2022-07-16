Report: Arsenal And Manchester City Reach £30million Agreement For Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal and Manchester City have reached an agreement over the transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The player is now set to sign for Arsenal, after personal terms between the club and player are completed.

Arsenal are set to make Zinchenko their next summer signing for a respectable fee from the Premier League champions City.

Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal IMAGO / AFLOSPORT

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal and Manchester City have reached an agreement over the transfer of Oleksandr Zinchenko. The left-back is set to join Arsenal after personal terms are agreed, which shouldn't be a problem.

Arsenal moved to Zinchenko after their pursuit of Lisandro Martinez ended in the Argentine signing for Manchester United,

The fee will be £30million. City signed Zinchenko from FK UFA in Russia for a fee of £1.8million. It is a brilliant bit of business from the Blue's.

Manchester City are now expected to heavily pursue Marc Cucurella from Brighton, who has a price tag of £50million. City believe they can get Cucurella for a lower price, but have David Raum from Hoffenheim as an alternative should Brighton not lower the fee.

Zinchenko was a brilliant servant for City, and contributed to numerous title winning sides, but he is leaving in search of guaranteed game time.

