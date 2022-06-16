Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Arsenal and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus Meeting Today

Arsenal are set to meet with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus today.

Arsenal have named the Brazilian as their main transfer target, and hope to be able to entice the striker to sign by offering him the leading role up front.

Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus against Real Madrid

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus alongside his representatives will meet in the next few hours.

The meeting will be to determine whether the two can come to an agreement. If that isn't possible, Arsenal will begin to move on to other targets. The Gunners are interested in Leeds winger Raphinha, who could be an alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Manchester City striker has been linked to a number of clubs, with Chelsea being keen on signing him.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that The Brazilian will stay in the Premier League, and Arsenal are trying to convince him to be their main man next season. 

After the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, the London Club need to bolster their attacking options, and Gabriel Jesus could be just the man to fire them back into Champions League football.

Read More Manchester City Coverage

Riyad Mahrez Vs Sporting
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez Calm On Future

By Dylan Mcbennett21 minutes ago
Cucurella 3
Transfer Rumours

Manchester City To Submit Their Opening Offer For Marc Cucurella

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Bernardo vs Spurs Home
News

The Biggest Games In The Calendar; When Will Manchester City Play The Big Six?

By Elliot Thompson1 hour ago
Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus together.
Transfer Rumours

Report: Manchester City Duo Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus Top Chelsea's Wishlist

By Dylan Mcbennett12 hours ago
Sarina Wiegman
News

Seven Manchester City Players Have Made It Into England Woman's Euro Squad

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Romeo Lavia
News

Manchester City don't believe Romeo Lavia Is Ready To Compete With Rodri

By Elliot Thompson13 hours ago
Bernardo Silva Scores Away at Old Trafford
Features/Opinions

Opinion: Manchester City Could Swap Bernardo Silva For Barcelona's Frenkie De Jong

By Dylan Mcbennett16 hours ago
Trafford
News

Manchester City Goalkeeper James Trafford re-joins Bolton Wanderers on Loan

By Alex Caddick16 hours ago