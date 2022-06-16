Report: Arsenal and Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus Meeting Today

Arsenal are set to meet with Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus today.

Arsenal have named the Brazilian as their main transfer target, and hope to be able to entice the striker to sign by offering him the leading role up front.

Gabriel Jesus against Real Madrid IMAGO / Alterphotos

Fabrizio Romano reports that Arsenal and Gabriel Jesus alongside his representatives will meet in the next few hours.

The meeting will be to determine whether the two can come to an agreement. If that isn't possible, Arsenal will begin to move on to other targets. The Gunners are interested in Leeds winger Raphinha, who could be an alternative to Gabriel Jesus.

The Manchester City striker has been linked to a number of clubs, with Chelsea being keen on signing him.

Fabrizio Romano reported last week that The Brazilian will stay in the Premier League, and Arsenal are trying to convince him to be their main man next season.

After the departure of Alexandre Lacazette, the London Club need to bolster their attacking options, and Gabriel Jesus could be just the man to fire them back into Champions League football.

