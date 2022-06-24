Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Are Set To Complete Gabriel Jesus Deal Within The Next Ten Days

A host of European clubs have been linked with the Brazilian but The Gunners have shown the most interest in the forward and look set to be the side who will secure his services for the 2022/23 campaign.

The likes of Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, and Real Madrid were heavily linked but with Mikel Arteta knowing Jesus well due to his time as assistant manager at Manchester City he has made sure he got his man.

Gabriel Jesus celebrating with Kevin De Bruyne

Gabriel Jesus celebrating with Kevin De Bruyne

With Alexandre Lacazette leaving to re-join French side Lyon Arsenal very much needed reinforcements at the top end of the pitch to try and fire them back to the Champions League.

Now after many weeks of rumours and speculation according to Daily Mail journalist Mike Keegan Arsenal are expected to get a deal done within the next seven to ten days for a fee of £50 million.

The money City collect for Jesus is expected to be used to cover the Kalvin Phillips fee as they have recently agreed a deal for the England international from Leeds United.

Arsenal are spending big this window as they have just announced the signing of Fabio Viera for £30 million and have put in a bid for Leeds winger Raphinha which has been rejected.

£50 million may be seen as a big price considering his contract is up in 2023 but if he can fire Arsenal back to the promised land of Europe's elite then it will be worth it.

Jesus spent five years at City winning an FA Cup, three League Cups and four Premier League titles in that time.

