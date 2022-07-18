Report: Arsenal Close To Finalising Move For Manchester City Left-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are now close to finalising a deal for Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko after agreeing a 4-year contract in principle. The defender and the club now have an agreement in place on personal terms, and the deal is very close to being finalised.

Arsenal have again moved quickly in the market, and are getting a brilliant player in Zinchenko for a reasonable price in today's game.

According to David Ornstein of the Athletic, Arsenal have reached an agreement in principle with Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko on a 4-year deal.

Manchester City and Arsenal already have an agreement in place on a fee for Zinchenko, which is £30million + £2million in add-ons.

The deal is expected to come together soon, and then Arsenal will schedule a medical for the defender. Manchester City are now expected to move forward in their attempts to sign a left-back, with Marc Cucurella a main target.

Zinchenko was enticed by the Arsenal project due to being reunited with Mikel Arteta, and the prospect of guaranteed game time. It is currently now known whether Zinchenko will be deployed in a midfield role. Zinchenko prefers playing in midfield, and does so for his national team.

