Report: Arsenal Closing In On £35million Transfer For Manchester City Full-Back Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal are now closing in on a £35million move for Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Formal talks began yesterday, and are said to be moving quickly. Arsenal moved for Zinchenko after missing out on Lisandro Martinez to Manchester United.

Arsenal are set to make Zinchenko their second summer signing from Manchester City after Gabriel Jesus.

Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to James Ducker, Arsenal are closing in on the £35million signing of Oleksandr Zinchenko from Manchester City. Mikel Arteta is keen on the Ukrainian, who he worked with while at Manchester City as Pep Guardiola's assistant.

Zincheko is set to cost Arsenal £35million, £15million cheaper than Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez is costing Manchester United.

Fabrizio Romano reported earlier today that Manchester City are still working on a deal for Marc Cucurella. Cucurella would be expected to replace Zinchenko, and provide competition for Joao Cancelo at left-back.

City are comfortable with letting Zinchenko leave the club. Nathan Ake was set to leave to sign for Chelsea, but the deal has collapsed and the Dutch defender will now stay put.

Zinchenko will become the third City player to trade Manchester for London this summer, after Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.

Will Zincheko sign for Arsenal?

Read More Manchester City Coverage