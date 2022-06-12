Skip to main content
Report: Arsenal Face Competition From Barcelona For Oleksandr Zinchenko

Arsenal have a very strong interest in Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus but now it has emerged that he is not their only target who they might struggle to obtain this window.

Mikel Arteta will know Pep Guardiola's squad very well having worked under him as his assistant for several years so now he wants some of those players to follow him to North London.

Zinchenko in action on the last day of the season

Zinchenko in action on the last day of the season

It has been made very public that Arsenal are doing all they can to sign Jesus however the likes of Chelsea, Tottenham, and Real Madrid have all shown an interest so the deal may be taking longer than once thought.

However, there is now a similar problem with any deal for Zinchenko as Arsenal have reportedly shown a strong interest but so have Spanish giants Barcelona.

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona forward and former Manchester City man has recommended Zinchenko to the club to sign.

Torres with his old teammate Bernardo Silva

Torres with his old teammate Bernardo Silva

Zinchenko is contracted at City until 2024 but could be tempted by a move so he can play in his natural position, in midfield.

Guardiola mostly deploys him as a left-back due to their shortage of natural left-sided full-backs but with links to Marc Cucurella looking to be concrete that issue would come to an end, meaning Zinchenko's game time would be even less than what it already is.

Hence why a move away this summer is very much on the cards, to whom it remains to be seen.

