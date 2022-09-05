Skip to main content

Report: Arsenal Had Bid For Ex-Manchester City Star Rejected By Barcelona

Arsenal sent a £26million bid for ex-Manchester City player Ferran Torres in the final days of the window, but it was rejected.

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona in January for a fee of £46.7million, and Arsenal were reportedly hoping to take him back to England in the final days of the window.

Things have not gone completely to plan for Ferran during his time at Barcelona, and a new start at a club with less pressure may have been the perfect thing for his development at this stage.

The player has scored seven goals and contributed to six assists during his time at Barcelona.

Ferran Torres

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Ferran Torres.

According to El Nacional, Arsenal had a bid rejected for ex-Manchester City player Ferran Torres in the final days of the transfer window. The bid was said to be worth £26million.

The bid was initially thought to be okay by Barcelona, but they put it to manager Xavi, who felt it wasn't right to let Ferran Torres leave at this time

The player just joined the club in January, and the club felt due to the fact he had only been at the club a short time, the decision was best left with the manager.

Ferran Torres & Bernardo Silva

Ferran Torres in action against his old club.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

A goal scoring winger was something Arsenal needed, and although Ferran Torres hasn't set the world alight at Barcelona, he definitely has ability and goals in his game.

The player will stay at Barcelona for now, but if chances fail to come at the club in the coming months, it could be a situation that is revisited in January after the World Cup.

               Read More Manchester City Coverage:

Manchester CityBarcelonaArsenal

Antony
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester United Beat League Leaders Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Reveals Why Manchester City Failed To Beat Aston Villa

By Jake Mahon
imago1014351040h
Match Coverage

Twitter Reacts to Manchester City's Draw Away to Aston Villa

By Matt Skinner
Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Kyle Walker To Be Assessed For Injury Confirms Pep Guardiola

By Dylan Mcbennett
Arsenal & Manchester United
Match Coverage

Rival Watch: Manchester United Take On League Leaders Arsenal

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kevin De Bruyne
Match Coverage

Manchester City vs Sevilla: Match Preview

By Dylan Mcbennett
Kyle Walker
Match Coverage

Kyle Walker Injured In Manchester City vs Aston Villa Game

By Dylan Mcbennett
Romeo Lavia
Transfer Rumours

Report: Southampton Immediately Rejected Chelsea's Romeo Lavia Bid

By Dylan Mcbennett