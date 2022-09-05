Report: Arsenal Had Bid For Ex-Manchester City Star Rejected By Barcelona

Ferran Torres joined Barcelona in January for a fee of £46.7million, and Arsenal were reportedly hoping to take him back to England in the final days of the window.

Things have not gone completely to plan for Ferran during his time at Barcelona, and a new start at a club with less pressure may have been the perfect thing for his development at this stage.

The player has scored seven goals and contributed to six assists during his time at Barcelona.

Arsenal had a bid rejected for Ferran Torres. IMAGO / ZUMA Wire

According to El Nacional, Arsenal had a bid rejected for ex-Manchester City player Ferran Torres in the final days of the transfer window. The bid was said to be worth £26million.

The bid was initially thought to be okay by Barcelona, but they put it to manager Xavi, who felt it wasn't right to let Ferran Torres leave at this time

The player just joined the club in January, and the club felt due to the fact he had only been at the club a short time, the decision was best left with the manager.

Ferran Torres in action against his old club. IMAGO / NurPhoto

A goal scoring winger was something Arsenal needed, and although Ferran Torres hasn't set the world alight at Barcelona, he definitely has ability and goals in his game.

The player will stay at Barcelona for now, but if chances fail to come at the club in the coming months, it could be a situation that is revisited in January after the World Cup.

