Report: Arsenal Interested In Former Manchester City Man Leroy Sane

Mikel Arteta's Gunners have raided Manchester City for forward Gabriel Jesus to add to their frontline and look set to also sign Oleksandr Zinchenko from them but now they have an interest in one of their former attackers, Leroy Sane who is currently at the German Champions Bayern Munich.

Sane was at Manchester City for four years joining from Schalke in 2016 and he went onto play 134 games for the club scoring 37 goals whilst getting 46 assists forming a formidable attacking trio with Raheem Sterling on the other flank with one of Gabriel Jesus or legend Sergio Aguero down the middle.

Sane whilst at City IMAGO / Action Plus

He joined Bayer Munich and has not really hit the heights they hoped he would only scoring 24 goals in 89 appearances in all competitions.

Arsenal have been after a winger this window and were very strongly linked with Raphinha before he joined Barcelona so a move for Sane could make sense especially considering Arteta will know him well from his time as assistant manager at Manchester City.

According to Ben Jacobs a deal could be a possibility for The Gunners this summer.

Jacobs told The Done Deal Show that they were interested in Sane near the start of the window before they turned their attention to Raphinha.

Could Arsenal rekindle their interest for the German international?

Read More Manchester City Coverage: