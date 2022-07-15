Report: Arsenal Prepare for Bukayo Saka Bids from Manchester City After Sale of Raheem Sterling
Raheem Sterling's transfer to Chelsea has put Arsenal on standby as they prepare to fend off bids from Manchester City for a player touted as Pep Guardiola's 'No 1 Target'
Bukayo Saka has caught the limelight since stepping into the Arsenal side with performances that have caught the eye of the Cityzens manager.
According to the Daily Mail, City have identified Saka as their No 1 target to succeed Sterling among Guardiola's attacking ranks.
The 20-year-old also qualifies as a homegrown player and has flourished into one of Europe's brightest young talents in recent seasons along with being a vital part of the England national team.
Sami Mokbel of MailOnline states that the Premier League champions' interest in Saka adds a layer of complication to the Gunners' attempts to sign their academy graduate to a new contract.
Saka has under two years left on his existing deal, with talks over a long-term extension ongoing, which would make him one of the best-paid players at the club.
There is a feeling at the Emirates that Saka, despite the interest from City, can be persuaded to sign a new deal and any agreements that could ease a future departure may prove key toward successful negotiations.
Failing to qualify for the Champions League would have been a big blow to Arsenal's hopes of convincing Saka that his long-term future remains in north London.
The Gunners have also been active in the transfer market, bringing in Gabriel Jesus from the Premier League champions and looking to get a deal over the line for Oleksandr Zinchenko very soon.
