Report: Arsenal Set To Join Race For Manchester City Target Pau Torres

Arsenal are now set to join the race to sign Manchester City target Pau Torres. The Villarreal defender is set to leave the club this summer, and a host of English clubs are circling around the defender. Manchester United were interested before signing Lisandro Martinez, and now Arsenal and Manchester City may battle it out.

Arsenal are keen to add to their defence, and have said Oleksandr Zinchenko won't be the last signing of their summer.

Pau Torres is the subject of interest from Manchester City and Arsenal. IMAGO / Nicolo Campo

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal will join the race for Pau Torres if Gabriel Magalhaes leaves the club this summer. The two players are very similar, and Gabriel has been linked with a move to Juventus this summer.

Arsenal will look for Pau Torres if Gabriel decides to join Juventus, but the Italian club also have an interest in Pau Torres too. Juventus will look to Pau Torres over Gabriel Magalhaes if Arsenal's asking price is too high.

Manchester City have an interest in Pau Torres, and Spanish journalist Xavi Joquera Marquez reported earlier today that City have been in contact with the agents of Pau Torres over the last few days.

City looked to be done in their search for a centre-back when Nathan Ake's move to Chelsea fell apart, but according to reports they are still very much in the hunt for a defender. Nathan Ake is expected to stay at the club, but Newcastle who were interested before may test the waters for the Dutch defender again.

It will be interesting to see what happens with Pau Torres. The destination of his next club could rely on a butterfly effect from Arsenal and Manchester City. If either Gabriel or Nathan Ake leave, Pau Torres will most definitely be approached by either club.

